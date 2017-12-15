Welcome to our FREE Events Page.
You are welcome to enter an upcoming event for no charge. Please note that your event listing will not be immediately visible, as they are all held for moderation.
Please enter your information below (at the bottom of the list of events).
Publisher has the right to reject any event listing – as some events should be advertised for a fee
on the Main Page.
If you do not see your event listed here contact
Comments
Georgena Forsythe says
Lets’ play Bingo….Friday,Dec.15th starting @ 1 p.m….Oliver Senior Center…5876 Airport St.
Bring non-perishable goods for the Food Bank and receive a FREE sheet of 3 up ! Loonie Pot..50/50 draw ! Come early for hotdogs…more info: Center…250-498-6142
Lynn Couch-Alaric says
SD#53 Annual Powwow Fundraiser Dinner and Loonie Auction
Come out and enjoy an Indian Taco Meal, Loonie Auction, and 50/50 Draws.
Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2017
Location: Osoyoos Indian Band Hall (6046 Sandpoint Drive, Oliver, BC)
Time: 5:30pm
Publisher: Please use first and last names when posting
Cost: $7 per person or $25 per family of 4 or more
Organized by: Tuc-el-Nuit Elementary School, OK Falls Elementary School, Southern Okanagan Secondary School
All proceeds go to our SD#53 Annual Powwow Event held April 13 & 14, 2018 at OSS.
Fore more information, please contact Helen Gallagher at 250-498-3415
Colleen Misner says
Please join MLA Linda Larson and Staff for our Annual Christmas Open House.
Friday, December 15th from 4-6 PM.
6369 Main Street, Oliver.
Refreshments will be served.
Georgena Forsythe says
Come join the fun ”Jam Session” at the OK Falls Senior Centre…Sunday,Dec.10th..1 – 4 p.m.Attend early for lunch.Play ,sing or dance…or sit and enjoy the musicians !Admission by donation.50/50 draw.Bring a friend !
Lynne Hunt says
Everyone is welcome to join the Friends of the Oliver Library on Saturday, Dec. 9 from noon to 2:30PM for the bag raffle draw (at 1 PM) and Christmas coffee and treats. There will be a craft table for children.
Shiela Lange says
14th Annual Community Christmas Dinner
Sunday December 17, 4:00 – 5:30 pm at the Oliver Community Center
This is a free Christmas dinner for all those who are unable to have one or are alone. Please come and be welcomed.
Sponsored by the Oliver Alliance Church and supported by Oliver Parks and Recreation Society, Azorean Catering, Buy Low, Kevin’s No Frills and Big Al’s Bakery and Deli.
Penelope Johnson says
Feeling anxious? Lonely? Angry? Grieving? Blue?
Blue Christmas Service
Thursday December 21
7:00 p.m.
Oliver Lutheran Centre
6431 Okanagan Street, at Veteran’s Ave., Oliver
(3 blocks W of Oliver Cinema, 1/2 block N)
A peaceful, ecumenical candlelight service
for those feeling “blue” at Christmas time.
All welcome.
Presented by local churches and Desert Valley Hospice Society.
Sponsored by Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service.
Info: 250-498-0183
Julie Forster for YWAM Global Gateway says
Youth With a Mission Global Gateway invites families of all ages a Family Fun Night Fundraiser!
What:
Admission by donation for family friendly activities such as Cookie Decorating, Giant Games, Face-painting, Raffle, Concession, Photo Booth, and the Muppet Christmas Carol movie.
We will also be auctioning off a handmade Gingerbread House created by Mary Gifford.
Why:
Money raised will be used for our Discipleship Training School Outreach team heading to Nelson BC, South Korea and India for 2 months and also to help with winter expenses at the base while the team is away.
When: December 2
Doors open at 5:00pm
Movie begins at 7:00pm with Intermission
Where:
YWAM base (the old Beaver Lodge) 7606 Island Road, Oliver
Call 778-439-2312 or email ywamgginfo@gmail.com for more information!
Ron Johnson says
TIRED? BORED? SEEKING TRAVEL AND EXCITEMENT?
Join the Oliver Crime/Speed Watch organization. Training is free, the pay is lousy (nil – but at least you don’t have to pay taxes on that), the hours are long (One 4 hour patrol a month), get to meet some great people and you do a needed service for our community.
Requirements are simple (even I made it):
1. Be a minimum of nineteen years of age
2. Be a resident of the Oliver area
3. Pass a security screening as required by the RCMP
If interested or wish more information please contact us at olivercrimewatch@gmail.com with your name and phone number and a member will be glad to answer any questions
Linda Nunweiler says
Don’t miss:
CRAFTS PLUS – this will be the last year!!
Saturday November 25, 2017
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Linda Nunweiler & Friends
Crafts and Things
250-498-2276
AIR CADET HANGER
Cessna Street, Oliver
Bring your friends, come and browse, shop, enjoy lunch, coffee and goodies, wonderful gifts for your viewing and purchasing pleasure!
Jim Ouellette For Oliver Food Bank says
The Annual General Meeting for The Oliver Food Bank 2000 Society will be held on Tuesday December 5th at the food bank building starting at 10 am, please come out and plan to be a member (cost $1.00) in order to keep our status as a Non Profit Society. Also at this meeting we will approve the new set of By-Laws and Elections for Directors.
Stefan Cieslik says
Wine Country Retired Teachers’ Association
Retired Educators’ Christmas Lunch. Noon, December 5th.
Please Contact Stefan Cieslik, President for Tickets.
Maria Robichaud says
The 35th annual Rock Creek Christmas Craft Fair will be held on Saturday December 2, 2017 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Rock Creek Fairgrounds Pavilion – 3880 Kettle Valley Road S., Rock Creek, BC. About 45 vendors will offer a variety of crafts. Free admission. The event is sponsored by the Bridesville Community Club.
Wendy Weisner says
The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society is hosting a HOLIDAY SEASON ON-LINE AUCTION from Nov 24 8 am to Dec. 10 12 midnight. The funds go to support volunteers, encourage residents to volunteer, and promote volunteerism in the region. Auction items include: Birdwatching with MP Cannings, Lunch with MP Dan Albas, AREA @& LAPS with Bill Drossos, President and Founder, Car Detailing package, 4 nights and 3 days at an APEX condo, Yoga classes, Handy man services and more. To bid on items go to SOSVC Website.
Marigje Toepfer says
INTERESTED IN MAKING YOUR OWN CHRISTMAS CARDS?
Join us for a FREE card making workshop on Wednesday, November 29th starting at 6:00pm at the Oliver Library.
All supplies are provided.
Registration is required. Space is limited.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information call the library at 250-498-2242
Georgena Forsythe says
Bingoooo ! Friday,Nov.17 ..@ 1 p.m.
Oliver Senior Centre..5876 Airport St.
Loonie pot + a 50/50 draw.
Come early for hotdogs ! Coffee,tea & sweets only 50c
See you there !
Senior Centre..498-6142
Samantha Zeeman says
The Valley First Credit Union in the Oliver Place mall is selling hand made baby rag quilts and fleece tie blankets with all the proceeds going to the Oliver Food Bank. Come on down and check them out!
Cindy Cockerill says
South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce are hosting an All Candidates Forum, Thursday, November 16, 6:30 – 9:00 p.m at the Oliver Legion.
We will be asking these 3 questions:
What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing businesses in Oliver and how would you solve them?
What are your plans to stimulate economic development and revitalize Oliver’s downtown?
What is your response to the recent announcement by the federal, provincial and First Nations governments to resume planning discussions on a national park reserve?
All members of the public are welcome to attend.
Oliver Community Arts Council says
Community Christmas Concert
Sunday November 26
2:30 p.m.
Frank Venables Theatre
Admission by Donation
Special Guests:
Ballet Kelowna performs “Arabian Dance” from The Nutcracker
Rebel Luv (Mikie Spillett and Ken Repkow)
Also choirs, dance studio, hand bells, humour, bellydance,
Fun and prizes!
Proceeds to Oliver Food Bank
A co-presentation by the
Oliver Community Arts Council
Oliver Community Theatre Society
49º North Artists of the Okanogan says
Artisan Marketplace Popping Up in Oroville, WA
49° North Artists is bringing the arts onto Main Street–aka Route 97–with “Treasures d’Oro,” a series of three, one-day Shop Sprees in Oroville, WA on November 25th, December 9th, and December 16th.
The shops will highlight the talents of the fine handcrafters of the Okanogan from woodworkers and weavers to metalworkers and jewelers. The “Treasures d’Oro” event features these artisans in several specialty shops along Oroville’s Main Street, creating an old-fashioned downtown experience for holiday shoppers.
Karen Beaudette, of the non-profit organization presenting the “Treasures d’Oro” series, says “We want to provide useful, unique hand-made items for that pesky gift list problem in a way that’s also fresh, delightful and fun. That includes lighting up Highway 97 through town so no one misses the festivities.
The Treasures d’Oro shops will be open 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on the dates noted. During the weekend of December 1st & 2nd, Treasures’ artisans will be on the road to Tonasket–just 16 miles farther south during Friday & Saturday.
Lynne Nunt says
Join the Friends of the Oliver Library for the regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, November 21 at 9 a.m. at the library. Everyone is welcome!
Char lundy says
Christmas is fast approaching and Sage Valley Voices will be presenting their Christmas concert entitled, “Christmas is for children”, a selection of songs of the season.Performances at the Oliver United Church, Sat. Dec.2 at 7:00 p.m., and Sun. Dec.3 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.00 at the door, and kids under 12 are free.Refreshments are served after each performance where family and friends can mingle and meet the choir members in their Dickens costumes.Proceeds to the Oliver United Church soup kitchen and in the spirit of the season, donations to the Oliver Food bank are alway welcome. Do come, sit back and enjoy the music.It’s Christmas time!
Rosemary Pritchard says
Mark Your Calendars!
The Oliver Handbell Ringers and Singers present their Christmas concert:
“One Winter’s Night”
Friday, December 15 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 pm
Christ the King Catholic Church, 6044 Spartan Street, Oliver
Admission is free. A freewill offering will be taken.
Lia McKinnon says
Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship works together with local residents and communities to support conservation of important habitats and wildlife. The group is hosting a series of free beginner birding workshops throughout the Okanagan and Similkameen for those interested in learning how to identify local birds.
Participants will receive information including a backgrounder on bird anatomy, how to get started with identifying birds including a summary of field guides and apps available, as well as learn how to attract birds to their properties using different feeders, feed and nest boxes. Weather permitting, participants will then get a chance to head outdoors to put their new skills to use.
The first workshop will be held at the EECO centre in Kelowna on Saturday November 18th from 9am – 12pm
The second of these workshops will be held in Oliver at Burrowing Owl Winery on Saturday, November 25 from 10am – 1pm.
The last workshop in the fall series will take place at the OSS office in Penticton at 304 Martin street Sunday November 26th 9am – 12pm
While the workshop is free, space is limited and OSS is asking hopeful participants to register through a link provided on their website
Brenda Zakall says
The Annual General Meeting of the Parent Advisory Council for YouLearn.ca will be held on Wednesday, November 29th, at 4:30 p.m. at the YouLearn Oliver campus. All students and parents of YouLearn are invited to attend. For further information, contact Brenda at 250-498-4597, ext. 0.
Sue Leidl says
Sue, our friendly workshop leader is hosting a Basic Computer Class at Work BC/Open Door Group on Fairview Road across from the library, above Remedy Rx. This event is FREE to all who wish to learn in a friendly and low stress classroom setting.
*Learn how to use a computer.
*How to set up an email address, how to send attachments, and to save attachments.
*How to conduct a job search on the computer
*How to open, create and save MS Office documents, like resumes
Call our office at 250-498-2911 to register!
Meg Dimma says
Hello! I’m looking to list my event coming up on Saturday November 18th.
It is called the SHAW SHARE A SMILE TELETHON & ONLINE AUCTION
Happening Saturday, Nov. 18th from 12-5pm. Hosted LIVE on Shaw Channel 11, or on our website osns(dot)org
This event features live entertainment, telethon panels calling for pledges, video clips featuring what we do at our Child Development Centre, and a stocked online auction that features about 100 amazing items that ANYONE can bid on.
The auction opens on Wednesday Nov. 15th at 12pm and runs until Nov. 18th at 5pm. Auction items are listed on our website.
Georgena Forsythe says
Oliver Senior Center invites you to their Fall Tea,Bake,Craft Sale plus white elephant tables !
Wed.,Nov.8th…starting at 12 noon.
$3 ..Tea/coffee,sandwiches & sweets.
All ages welcome to attend !
Shirley Corley-Rourke says
Soroptimist International of Osoyoos’s
“STEP UP TO CHRISTMAS” – Breakfast Fashion Show
Saturday, November 18, 2017
Watermark Beach Resort — Conference Room
Doors Open 8:00 am, BREAKFAST BUFFET & SHOW 9:00 – 11:30 am
Silent Auction & Door Prizes, Live Music
TICKETS: $25.00 – available at:
Mills Office Pro – Osoyoos, Oliver Shoes & Fashion – Oliver
LILA MORROW says
CHERRY GROVE ESTATES ANNUAL
ARTS, CRAFTS & BAKE SALE
6601 TUCELNUIT DR, OLIVER
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11, !0am-5pm
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 12, 10am-3:30pm
PUT ON YOUR CHRITMAS SPIRIT
COME & JOIN US
Christine Lesmeister says
Free matinee @ 2:00PM Saturday November 11 sponsored by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 97, the movie is “NUT JOB 2” Free matinee @ 2:00PM November 25 sponsored by OBA and Edward Jones, the movie is “DESPICABLE ME 3”
John Hong says
Oliver Badminton Club meets Tuesdays and Thursday from 7pm to 9pm. Come on out and join the gang for fun and exercise. There is room for all skill levels and we even have spare racquets to lend, all you need are non-marking shoes.
Megan Allen says
Tuc El Nuit Elementary Gym… I think….
Roger & Linda Lebert says
Looking forward to seeing this!
MaryLou Barker says
Oliver Riding Club AGM will be held Thursday, Nov 16th at 7:30 pm. Oliver Community Center. New members welcome, but you must be a 2017 member to be eligible to vote. We have plans for a very exciting 2018 riding season!
Kathy Barnard says
I would be interested to be a vendor, selling prepackaged gluten free, vegan soups and salads
I can be reached at 604 466-6442