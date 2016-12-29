Welcome to our FREE Events Page.
Chuck Van Dusen says
New Crokinole players wanted. Come out and see how much fun you can have without getting out of your chair. All ages are welcome to attend. No equipment to buy, no uniforms to wear. Professional level Crokinole boards are supplied and instruction is available free.
Crokinole players in Oliver are meeting on Monday evenings from 6 to 8 pm, in the library, at the Alliance Community Church, 6835 Leighton Crescent.
For more information, contact
Chuck at 250-485-2006
Linda at 250-498-2289
Oliver Elks #267 says
MEAT DRAW – Wednesdays & Sundays 4pm
SUNDAY BREAKFAST 8:30 – 11:30
BINGO – Sundays 1 – 4pm (PowerBall is up to $181.00)
.
NEW YEARS EVE PARTY – Live music by REBEL LOVE.
OLIVER ELKS LODGE
Call 250-498-3808 for more info
Faith Speed says
NEW YEARS EVE EVENT
Pappa’s Firehall Bistro!
Come Bring in The New Year right with Live Entertainment, Great Food & Beverage as well as a Countdown To Midnight Finished with A Toast of Champagne!
Tickets are sold at the bistro 1 for $15 OR 2 for $25!
Also Check out our FACEBOOK Page for a chance to Win 2 Tickets on Us!
Happy Holidays!
Shirley Ross says
The musical walk is up and walking! Every Tuesday morning from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at the senior centre. You can walk at your own pace do your own thing! Great music – the cost is $1.00. any info 250-689-1934