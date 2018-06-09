Evacuation order lifted on most Sportsman Bowl properties

The threat of flooding in Rural Oliver; in Electoral Area “C”, has been reduced. The potential danger to life, health and property damage has declined.
The Evacuation Order on the following property is RESCINDED:
102 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
124 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
149 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
168 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
178 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
194 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
274 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
306 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
310 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
322 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
340 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
344 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
296 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD * except for a portion in red on map
328 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD * except for a portion in red on map above
The Evacuation Order shall REMAIN in effect for:
7841 HIGHWAY 97
296 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD Home at the rear of property
328 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD Home at the rear of property
352 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD
150 TEST ORCHARD ROAD
An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued.
SportsmEns Bowl Road is open to single lane, alternating traffic until further notice. Please use caution.
