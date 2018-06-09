Evacuation order lifted on most Sportsman Bowl properties

EVACUATION ORDER for 14 Homes in the vicinity of Oliver, Electoral Area “C” is RESCINDEDThe threat of flooding in Rural Oliver; in Electoral Area “C”, has been reduced. The potential danger to life, health and property damage has declined.

The Evacuation Order on the following property is RESCINDED:

102 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

124 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

149 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

168 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

178 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

194 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

274 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

306 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

310 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

322 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

340 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

344 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

296 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD * except for a portion in red on map

328 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD * except for a portion in red on map above

The Evacuation Order shall REMAIN in effect for:

7841 HIGHWAY 97

296 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD Home at the rear of property

328 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD Home at the rear of property

352 SPORTSMENS BOWL RD

150 TEST ORCHARD ROAD

An Evacuation Alert may need to be reissued.

SportsmEns Bowl Road is open to single lane, alternating traffic until further notice. Please use caution.