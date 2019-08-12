Evacuation Alerts – rescinded – fire no longer danger to structures

Conditions were cool again today and no significant fire growth occurred. The fire remains classified as out of control and is 2,632 hectares in size. While cooler conditions have decreased the amount of visible smoke, please be advised that this is still an active wildfire and smoke could be visible again due to a planned ignition or increase in fire activity. The fire is still burning actively on the top, but any growth is now predominantly east and northeast.

The fire is no longer of immediate threat to any structures, and the Evacuation Alert issued by the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen and the Osoyoos Indian Band has been rescinded. Structural Protection Units and fire department resources will be demobilizing off the fire today due to decreased risk in the area. Due to the movement of the fire away from the community and the reduced threat to structures or properties in the area, these resources are no longer required. If the situation were to change, these resources could be called back at any time. Structural Protection Specialists will remain available.

Today, heavy equipment continued to construct guard in operable areas, while crews secured line from the planned ignition that occurred at McKinney Road towards the north and established hoselay. Preparation continues for a planned ignition on the northern flank in the coming days.

Previous evacuations have been rescinded.

The Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen and the Osyoos Indian Band have rescinded the Evacuation Alert. This was done at 12 noon today.