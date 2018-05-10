Evacuation Alert for properties west of Keremeos

Due to the threat of flooding in the vicinity of Highway 3 at Sunkatchers RV Park, Riverside RV Park and Riverside Estates, west of the Village of Keremeos in Electoral Area “G”.

Because of the potential danger to life, health, and property damage, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued an Evacuation Alert.

All Dwelling Units at the following addresses:

1) Riverside Estates located at 3455 Highway 3

2) Riverside RV Park located at 4355 Highway 3

3) Sunkatchers RV Park located at 4155 and 4141 Highway 3

and

4) 8 additional Properties at the following addresses (no map):

3133

3143

3145

3141

3149

3155 all on 10th Avenue

4121

5625 both on Hwy 3