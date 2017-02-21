Tuesday morning SOSS gym – 9:50

Two hundred plus students, teachers, staff, media and presenters.

End Violence against women – instruction by members of the BC Lions Football club.

Top #46 Rolly Lumbala and with crowd #7 Eric Fraser

Program of instruction: When Be More Than a Bystander launched in 2011, the four main components of the program were to develop a broad public awareness campaign featuring BC Lions players, develop a curriculum and teaching materials for a school program and train BC Lions to deliver in-person presentations in schools throughout BC, deliver training to football coaches in the province on how to talk to kids about violence against women and respectful relationships, and create a film that would appeal to youth with positive messaging that it is ‘cool’ to respect women and the importance of bystanders speaking up to prevent violence against women and girls.

Since its inception, this initiative has continuously gained momentum and broadened its audience. Now in its fifth year, the publicity reach of this program is conservatively estimated to be in excess of 357 million impressions and has won a number of awards.