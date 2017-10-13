Etiquette on Oliver Daily News

et·i·quette

noun

the customary code of polite behavior in society or among members of a particular profession or group.

synonyms: protocol, manners, accepted behavior, rules of conduct, decorum, or good form

***

Just opened up the comments to be moderated section and faced a barrage of comments this guy says are quite inappropriate.

One relating a story about the RCMP and another about a council decision. Both comments, IMHO, inaccurate and really wrong. Sorry folks but fair comment is okay but ODN is not designed to allow you to have a freedom at the expense of other hard working and professional people. I wish I could show them to prove a point.

BUT – no thanks.

Jack Bennest

Publisher