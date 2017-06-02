ER closures this weekend – have been rescinded

Confirmed by IHA Official11:55 am

OLIVER/OSOYOOS – Residents are advised that the South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) Emergency Department (ED) will remain open this weekend due to successful efforts to fill previously-vacant shifts for physician coverage.

On June 1, Interior Health (IH) informed the public of planned closures for June 4 and 5 due to unfilled shifts, and of ongoing efforts to fill those shifts. IH is pleased to report that vacant shifts have now been filled, which will allow the ED to remain open. IH appreciates the support of physicians in addressing this situation, and for their ongoing collaboration to work toward a long-term, sustainable solution for SOGH ED coverage.

We regret any inconvenience this notice may have caused.