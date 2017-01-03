Equipment for milfoil cleanup to be replaced

Subject: Milfoil Equipment Replacement Plan 5-Year Schedule

As one of its core services, the Okanagan Basin Water Board provides milfoil control in valley lakes on behalf of local governments. The program uses large machinery to remove aquatic weed material during the summer, and to de-root the weeds during the winter months. The program prioritizes public beach areas, boat launches and marinas, recognizing the value of these areas to our local economy and way of life. In recent years, increased development has led to more calls for milfoil control, while more stringent environmental regulations have decreased treatment timing windows and overall control flexibility.

In 2016, the OBWB adopted an asset management plan for the milfoil program, and a 5- year equipment replacement plan for 2017-2022 (see following page). Our asset management plan uses significantly longer anticipated equipment lifespans than those recommended by the B.C. Ministry of Finance, because of our successful history of repair and maintenance. The plan identifies the minimum annual reserve budget to meet the needs of the milfoil program to maintain a consistent level of service. All assets will be purchased using capital reserves, with no borrowing. The plan accounts for 3% annual inflation.

Major equipment purchases of the OBWB are subject to approval of the Regional Districts, and this plan will serve to streamline that process for the next 5 years by pre-approving all major equipment purchases over that period. Individual equipment purchases within the plan will be subject to a procurement process, including requests for multiple bids or proposals, and final approval by the OBWB Board where necessary in accordance with the OBWB purchasing policy.

Requested Resolution:

THAT the RDOS Board approves the OBWB 5-year Asset Replacement Plan as presented.