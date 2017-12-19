Environment Canada says

“A moist Pacific frontal system will bring heavy snow to the southwestern interior. The snow will begin tonight and will persist into Tuesday night. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 25 cm can be expected by early Wednesday morning before the snow tapers off to a few flurries.”
I am outside with my camera waiting for the Santa Truck
Let it snow Let it snow
Comments
Lynne Thompson says
Well the weather outside is frightful…but the Firetruck so delightful..Uhmmm let it snow, let it snow….The roads outside are icy and man I want a drink that is spicy, but I will wait till I am home cause no fun to drink alone….Let it snow let it snow…..HO HO HO I am home Merry Christmas (am I allowed to say that?)