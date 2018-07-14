“Enough is Enough” – local business closes

Terry Feeney has a group of companies but in the last year has rearranged a lot of his businesses, sold some, bought others but says it is disheartening to close one because of crime.

In 2011 – Terry renovated a service station (Oasis) at a cost of $250 thousand. 3 days from opening date – an arsonist burnt it down.

He then built a new station and after opening in 2012 – a truck drove through the front doors in an attempt to steal the ATM.

One business was EZ Rentals (Cars and Trucks) – despite alarms and video surveillance – crooks kept breaking into locked and fenced compounds doing all kinds of damage and stealing whatever they could.

He set up an EZ Campground below the service station on the river and was plagued by thefts of money from coin boxes in showers, laundry machines and pop vending machines.

Feeney says EZ Bins has been sold to a Summerland businessman, the campground has been sold, the service station sold and NOW the car and truck rental has been closed. Two full time employees let go.

RCMP stated to ODN – they were not aware of all recent events and no active investigation is in progress.

Feeney says he apologizes to regular customers and knows there are way more good people than bad in Oliver – but – “Enough is Enough”. Nearest car and truck rental now is Penticton.