Enid – rest in peace

Obituary for the late

Enid Baker

January 14,1932 – August 31, 2019

Enid Baker passed on peacefully and painlessly beyond the realms of this mortal world on the evening of August 31st in Kelowna’s Hospice House.

Enid began life in January of 1932 during a snowstorm, the fourth daughter of Norman and Claribel Lumsden of Norquay Saskatchewan. A depression baby with big dreams, she traded out the hope chest for a set of luggage at the end of high school and moved to the coast. In Victoria she married and had a daughter, Maxyne. Inspired by the landscape, she began to paint. Her brief marriage ended. With young daughter in tow she moved to Regina, attended teachers college, graduated and was teaching in Keswick Ontario by 1966.

It was a Centennial dance in Elmvale, Ontario where she met the love of her life, Chester John Baker. He was her husband, muse, dance partner, camping and travelling companion. In 1970, they married and made a new family of her daughter Maxyne and Doug and Bob Baker, Ches’s two sons. While in Elmvale she taught public school and mentored many, the most memorable being Marcella Desroches who went on to follow in her footsteps to teach.

As a teacher she favoured tables to desks and considered teaching children to creatively problem solve and work co operatively as her principal aim. A goal oriented woman, she continued her education to graduate from Wilfred Laurier University with a BA majoring in Sociology and Anthropology. Together she CJ and family camped, canoed and hiked, spending much of their summers in and around Six Mile Lake. With Ches, she began to travel, first to Spain and Morocco, later to Italy and France.

After Chester’s death she moved to Logan Lake in BC and eventually Oliver where she resided at 1080 Fairview Road with her friend Ted Dirks until the spring of 2019. During this time she continued to bloom as a self described; painter, quilter, mixed media artist and textile explorer. She continued to travel, literally around the world. From Alaska to Africa, considering Saigon the most beautiful place she had experienced, thus far.

Here in Oliver she has left an indelible impression on all that knew her. Her problem solving, positive perspective, insatiable creative mind and well-timed dry wit endeared her to the community at large. She was active icon within the arts community as a fundamental member of both the Rip off’s Collective and Fabricators, proud supporter of the local library and fierce Bridge proponent.

Chester John Baker- husband, Sisters Norma Hardy, Elaine Ashby, Annabel Crassweller, brother Charles Lumsden, Parents Norman and Claribel Lumsden, predecease Enid.

Her children; Maxyne Lockhart, Douglas and Robert Baker and Marcella Desroches, Grandchildren; Ashley Baker, Ian Baker, Paul Baker, Lalo Lorza-Baker, Taryn Baker, Anthony and Aidan Archibald, Great Grandchildren; Aluna, Maren, Reese and Spencer, Sister-Niece, Carolyn and devoted friend Ted Dirks survive her.

Please join her friends and family in a celebration of her life at the Seniors Centre in Oliver at 5876 Airport Street on November 2nd at 2 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Desert Valley Hospice at PO Box 1261, Oliver BC V0H 1T0 or Hospice House Kelowna at 2035 Ethel St, Kelowna, BC V1Y 2Z6

Condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com