Engineering company recommends 1.8 million dollar fix

Perhaps the biggest question answered by the Ecora Engingeering study, is a recommendation that suggests Park Rill Creek be moved back to its historical channel in the Sportsmens Bowl Road area north of Oliver.

The creek jumped its banks in 2018 during heavy flows and now runs down a path it cut in the side of Sportsmens Bowl Road.

The study recommends the government purchase a 15-metre strip of land between the shooting range and Highway 97, a total of 1.6 hectares, to accommodate a new channel and access road to steer the creek back where it was before the floods.

The report also recommends erosion damage be repaired and the culvert where the creek flows under Highway 97 be upgraded or replaced with a bridge.

Work on the creek between Highway 97 and Secrest Hill Road will cost $1.8 million.

Source: Files from Castanet, Ecora and RDOS