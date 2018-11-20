Empty land at north entrance to Osoyoos to be developed

The purpose of this report is to request that Council consider Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1230.21 and Zoning Amendment Bylaw No. 1085.108, 2018

The applicant is proposing to develop these two vacant parcels with a 47 unit Townhome development. Note that this property was previously approved for a mixed use medical-commercial building and three residential buildings with maximum heights of 8 storeys.

The current proposal is for a 47 unit townhome development, 14 of the townhomes will have basement suites. It is anticipated that these suites will provide much needed market rental housing for local residents. The suites will also provide for mortgage helpers. Each suite

will have its own designated parking pad.

The current proposal, if approved would see both properties being returned to their original designation of High Density Residential (HR). The HR designation is

consistent with properties to the north and south, adjacent to Peanut Pond. In accordance with the Plan’s Residential Policies (Section 9) the OCP seeks to accommodate a range of densities throughout the Town. Higher density developments are encouraged to locate close to the town centre and within walking distance of daily needs (groceries, medical and dental offices etc.).

A development permit for form and character will be required. Attachment 4 of this report demonstrates how the proposal will take advantage of the slope of the property to create an attractive strata Peanut Pond subdivision. Additional details will be required prior to issuance of the Development Permit.

The proposed rental suites are in line with the Town’s policy on encouraging affordable rental units to

be located within walking distance of the Town’s amenities including public transportation and public

schools.

The proposed zoning of High Density Residential (R7) will allow for a maximum of 75 units / ha. The 47 unit townhome development in additional to the 14 rental suites is well within the maximum densities permitted for this site of approximately 2.3 ha (5.6 acres)

Vedette Drive will serve as the primary access to the proposed development. Vedette Drive requires full reconstruction for this purpose. Attachment 6 demonstrates the proposed improvements to Vedette Drive overlaid on an aerial photo. The Town and the developer will be cost sharing these improvements. A future pedestrian trail is proposed along the edge of Peanut Pond. A public easement and the construction costs will be secured across the property as part of the subdivision process. Actual construction of the trail will not take place until such time as the mobile home park at 9102 is redeveloped at which time the Town will secure the trail connection to 89th Avenue.

Staff recommends approval as the proposed amendment to the OCP and zoning bylaw will enable a new townhome development in our community. The development will take advantage of this great location within walking distance to the Lakeview Plaza, Gateway Plaza the downtown and public transit.

Initial permissions given subject to a public hearing.

Photo: SO Photos

Source: Town of Osoyoos staff reports