Elementary School ranked in BC

955 elementary schools surveyed and ranked

170 Ok Falls

195 Osoyoos

285 Tuc el Nuit

567 Cawston

655 Oliver

“The report card offers parents information they can’t easily get anywhere else, about how their child’s school performs over time and compares to other schools in B.C.,” said Angela MacLeod, a senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute.

Contrary to common misconceptions, the data suggest every school is capable of improvement regardless of type, location and student characteristics.

For example, Armstrong Elementary in the city of Armstrong is the province’s fastest-improving school, climbing from a score of 1.9 (out of 10) in 2014 to 6.1 in 2018. And Armstrong’s Grade 4 students showed significant improvement in reading, writing and math.

Over the same time period, Maria Montessori in Victoria improved from 7.3 to 9.5—despite having a 20.1 per cent special needs population.

“We often hear excuses in B.C. that schools can’t improve student performance because of the communities and students they serve, but the evidence suggests otherwise,” MacLeod said.