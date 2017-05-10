Election stats

Boundary Similkameen

Linda Larson

Liberal 9174 – 45 % of popular vote (Incumbent) received 46.59% in 2013

Colleen Ross

NDP 6941 – 33 % of popular vote – NDP received 38.99% in 2013

Peter Entwistle

Independent 3028 –  14% of popular vote

Vonnie Lavers

Green Party 2145 – 10% of popular vote – Green Party received 8.78 % in 2013

  1. Thank you for the comparison figures from 2013. 21,288 votes cast, do you know what percentage that is of the total voters in this riding? The figures clearly indicate that the majority of voters wanted change: combined NDP, Independent, Green 12,114 to 9174 Liberal.

    Publisher: Whenever the vote is split it appears that the majority wants a change. It our system
    The popular vote for NDP and Liberals similar to a previous outing. It was the Green Party and its supporters who have made the largest statement as they control the balance of power.

    If there had been a large wave for change the governing party would lose and an another would surge ahead. Strangely the orange and red parts of the map just show the real divide between urban and rural almost like two provinces – not one.

