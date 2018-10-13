Election – spending limits

Most election races involving Rural Directors or Town Councillors involve a spending limit of $5000.

Mayors can spend double that. Most will not in small areas like Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos and Princeton.

In our neck of the woods only one RDOS race – Rural Oliver – Area C

Randy Toor vs

Rick Knodel

Toor did not respond to our last inquiry on issues. On this topic Rick Knodel says he has pamphlets and a limited supply of signs.

It is quite evident his competition is trying to win the “signage” war – with the amount of ‘Toor’ signs inside the town and outside the town noticed by many and commented on to my ear.

Oliver Daily News has been notified of several inquires made to Election BC on how they (it) would estimate the cost of election signage to determine spending at market rates for such advertising.

ODN has not made such an inquiry. Normally all candidates, win or lose, file an expense sheet with Elections BC.

The question would be – if you spend more than the allowable – would the election of anyone covered by the law be declared INVALID.