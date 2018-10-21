Election Pictures October 20, 2018, 7:43 pm Incumbent Mayor of Oliver Ron Hovanes Surprise loss Incumbent Mayor of Osoyoos Suzan McKortoff Always a winner Martin Johansen – Challenger for Mayor’s Chair in Oliver Oliver has a new Mayor Doug Pederson – Challenger for Mayor’s Chair in Osoyoos Protest candidate always Rick Knodel – Seeks to be elected as Rural Director – Area C Chosen to lead Randy Toor – Seeks to be elected as Rural Director – Area C Made it a race
Comments
Keith Johnson says
I love democracy. Thanks to all for running and thanks to those who turned out to vote. The people have spoken. On wards and upwards.
Publisher: The result are in for sure. The chesterfield quarterbacks will have the answers. Analysis will not change the numbers or the result.
The people have spoken.