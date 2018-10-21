Election Pictures

Incumbent Mayor of Oliver Ron Hovanes

Surprise loss

Incumbent Mayor of Osoyoos Suzan McKortoff

Always a winner

Martin Johansen – Challenger for Mayor’s Chair in Oliver

Oliver has a new Mayor

Doug Pederson – Challenger for  Mayor’s Chair in Osoyoos

Protest candidate always

Rick Knodel – Seeks to be elected as Rural Director – Area C

Chosen to lead

Randy Toor – Seeks to be elected as Rural Director – Area C

Made it a race

Comments

  1. I love democracy. Thanks to all for running and thanks to those who turned out to vote. The people have spoken. On wards and upwards.

    Publisher: The result are in for sure. The chesterfield quarterbacks will have the answers. Analysis will not change the numbers or the result.
    The people have spoken.

