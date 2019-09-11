Election fever? or ballot chill September 11, 2019, 7:38 am We get to do it again. Federally. Elect the same old guys, find a new party to celebrate. Monday October 21st 8 am to 8 pm
Comments
Scott Strobbe says
I caught some of Trudeau’s press conference on the CBC on the way to work today and then some of Jagmeet Singh’s. Well, honestly it was the same old same old pretty much. Then when I got to work I tuned into Elizabeth May’s live conference from Victoria. What a change from the other two! Enthusiasm and intelligence and just an overall good attitude. She is right. Government should be for the people and the current climate emergency is kind of like a house on fire. I hope the Greens do very well this election and judging by their leader, they will. Go greens!
Larry Schwartzenberger says
I believe the election date is Monday, October 21st.
Publisher: That was a test – you win the prize.