Election day in Canada – from sea to sea to sea – polls now open in BC

A few interesting facts – but first polls opened at 7 am in Osoyoos and Oliver. Where? Oliver Community Centre and Sonora Centre in Osoyoos. The close at 7 pm.

A table on turnout. In the 60’s the average turnout about 75% with one near 80 percent. Turnout has fallen off with the lowest in recent memory on this card – population, electors on a list, those that voted and percent turnout.

Did you know the riding that Oliver is in – South Okanagan West Kootenay extends northward at one point and hits Nakusp on the upper Arrow Lake – about the same latitude as Vernon

Did you know the adjacent riding of Central Okanagan-Nicola and Similkameen covers territory to the Nighthawk crossing south of Cawston and heads northward past Logan Lake almost to Kamloops.

Very large ridings.