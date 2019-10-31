Election by the numbers – 35 million ballots printed

Nearly 18 million Canadians voted with turnout of about 66%

4,774,963 voted at advance polls

111,300 voted on campus at one of 119 temporary Elections Canada offices between October 5 and October 9

34,324 voted by mail from abroad

365 ordinary polling stations on reserves

26.9 million voter information cards distributed across Canada

300,000 (approx.) people helped deliver the election across Canada’s 338 electoral districts

27.4 million Electors

300,000 Election workers (approximately)

338 Electoral districts

506 Local Elections Canada offices

20,000 Polling places

2.1 million km2 Canada’s largest electoral district (Nunavut)

6 km2 Canada’s smallest electoral district (Toronto–Centre)

81,065 Average number of electors per electoral district

90 Truckloads of election materials sent across Canada

105,140 Ballot boxes

257,000 Voting pencils (that’s about 45 km of pencils laid end to end)