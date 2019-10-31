Election by the numbers – 35 million ballots printed

Nearly 18 million Canadians voted with turnout of about 66%
4,774,963 voted at advance polls
111,300 voted on campus at one of 119 temporary Elections Canada offices between October 5 and October 9
34,324 voted by mail from abroad
365 ordinary polling stations on reserves
26.9 million voter information cards distributed across Canada
300,000 (approx.) people helped deliver the election across Canada’s 338 electoral districts
27.4 million Electors
300,000 Election workers (approximately)
338 Electoral districts
506 Local Elections Canada offices
20,000 Polling places
2.1 million km2 Canada’s largest electoral district (Nunavut)
6 km2 Canada’s smallest electoral district (Toronto–Centre)
81,065 Average number of electors per electoral district
90 Truckloads of election materials sent across Canada
105,140 Ballot boxes
257,000 Voting pencils (that’s about 45 km of pencils laid end to end)
Leave a Reply