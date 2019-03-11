Eight cellos! Ô-Celli is coming to Oliver

SOCS FINAL CONCERT 2018-2019 SEASON – Friday, March 29, 2019

South Okanagan Concert Society decided to blow the budget and bring in the irresistible – Ô-Celli – cello octet, to complete the 2018-2019 concert season. That translates into eight (yes 8!) musicians drawn from prominent European orchestras from Paris to Belgium to Britain. This is a cosmopolitan ensemble which is represented by five different nationalities. Together they share a passion for the extraordinary richness of their instrument. Their concerts are characterized by originality and dynamic presentation.

The concert you absolutely should not miss takes place at the beautiful new Venables theatre in Oliver at 7:30 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019. Tickets are on sale at www.venablestheatre.ca or at the box office Tuesdays to Thursdays from 10 to 3 pm. Thanks to our generous sponsors, tickets are very affordable. Two or more tickets in advance cost only $21/ticket. A single ticket in advance is $23. Single tickets at the door are $25. Children and youth are encouraged to attend for $2.50.

Many of you fell in love with the cello when you experienced Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s solo rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria at the wedding of Prince Harry. The instrument, closest to the human voice is one of the few which carries being multiplied. When played together with others, the beauties of this intrument add up, giving birth to a unique, full vibration and exceptional sound.

Prepare to be taken on a fabulous journey through a repertoire of both original and arranged pieces. The cellists eagerly travel through a wide musical panel, ranging from Verdi to Piazzolla with sweeping nods to Nino Rota and Marquez.

If you come ¾ hour prior to the concert start, you can enjoy listening to talented young local pianists perform in the foyer as you meet with friends. After the concert stay and enjoy a post concert no host reception in the glittering foyer and meet the musicians in a relaxed atmosphere. There will be a nominal fee for beverages. Appetizers will be provided as a good will gesture. This is where you can learn more about the upcoming concert series planned for next year and take advantage of some exciting economic incentives (bring cheque books or credit cards) when you order your tickets for next year.