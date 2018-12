Devils Tower is a laccolithic butte composed of igneous rock in the Bear Lodge Mountains in northeastern Wyoming.

It rises 1,267 feet above the Belle Fourche River, standing 867 feet from summit to base. The summit is 5,112 feet above sea level.

The 1977 movie ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ used the formation as a plot element and as the location of its climactic scenes.

It is the first named American monument.