Just a quick one

Thanks to the Husky people in Osoyoos for a great flag, large, visible, clean and bright.

The only Canadian Flags that should fly are ones that are clean and bright and changed on a regular basis

Without pointing fingers their are institutions and people who do not respect this – shame on you.

It should be a crime to neglect the Canadian flag…. or any flag of a sovereign state.

Flags should be checked one month prior to July 1st and one month prior to November 11. Two days of the year you really don’t want to tolerate a dirty, ripped or pink flag.

Keep you eyes okay and report to the flag police.