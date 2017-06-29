Editorial opinion

The government of BC as we know it will fall today. The Liberal Coalition ( Conservatives, Liberals, and Socreds )

The Lt. Governor will chose tonight between a quick election or to allow a Green – NDP coalition government where the independent speaker must vote to make it law – in essence – no real speaker.

An election must be called

The electorate must make up its mind – Socialism or Free Enterprise.

I give you NO advice.

History however shows ( in the last sixty years ) citizens of BC vote for consistency and those right of center.

PS – No election. I was wrong.

Jack Bennest

Publisher