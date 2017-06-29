Editorial opinion

The government of BC as we know it will fall today. The Liberal Coalition ( Conservatives, Liberals, and Socreds )
The Lt. Governor will chose tonight between a quick election or to allow a Green – NDP coalition government where the independent speaker must vote to make it law – in essence – no real speaker.
An election must be called
The electorate must make up its mind – Socialism or Free Enterprise.
I give you NO advice.
History however shows ( in the last sixty years ) citizens of BC vote for consistency and those right of center.
PS – No election. I was wrong.
Jack Bennest
Publisher
Comments
Ritchie Kendrick says
Glad to see that you are keeping up the tradition of partisan press in BC Jack. Maybe just sore grapes but that is OK, 60% of voters are breathing a sigh of relief tonight and looking forward to a government that better reflects their values. Looking forward to down-to-earth people politics in Victoria. If ever you want to discuss how well social democratic values blend well with entrepreneurial spirit please give me call.
Publisher: Nice hearing from you Ritchie. A first yes? I like to think I am just maintaining your right and mine
to freedom of speech. All opinion is welcome here.
John Hack says
What a world we live in, Lok at Ottawa, the US, and now BC, we need some form of reality check, or I guess we are giving it to ourselves again. Lord help us wake up please.
Mark Phelps says
How quickly we easily forget the NDP years of the 90’s. High high debt, low GDP and high unemployment, and will add the BC Ferries fiasco to that. Lets all welcome 4 years of budget mismanagement, and lost jobs. Whether you love or hate the BC Liberals, BC did have the best performing economy of all 10 Canadian provinces. Let’s review in 4 years how well BC’s economy is doing versus the rest of Canada.
John Bjerkan says
Please Mr. Bennest, bestow upon your teeming masses YOUR interpretation of socialism. Thank you in advance for enlightening us.
Publisher: Mr. Bjerkan – please disclose the union part of your life. Telus ??
For the record Jack, da Publisher, still. is a long time member of the NDP from the days of Alma Faulds to 30 years as a CUPE SS member including a stint as a union organizer in the Kootenays
Yes I have supported the Conservative Party in BC much to the chagrin of Sven Robinson.
Yes I have supported the NDP party (Mike, David Stupich , Glen Clark)
Yes I have supported the Liberal Party of Canada
Yes I have supported the Liberals of BC
need I say more.
Brenda Shaw says
Editor: Definition of Socialism
a political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
synonyms : leftism, welfarism; More
policy or practice based on the political and economic theory of socialism; a transitional social state between the overthrow of capitalism and the realization of communism
The NDP are SOCIAL DEMOCRATS….they are not Socialists and have not been for many years.
Christine Lesmeister says
Look up the defintion of Socialism before you use the word so freely in the context of the NDP.