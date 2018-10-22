Editorial comment – Trail study flawed

white line on bottom of pix is the KVR rail bed – black spots near Haynes Ranch – “the lagoons” – a wonderful canoe trip in the fall.

The Government of BC (owner of KVR rail bed) spent a lot of money on a study with one recommendation.

1. ‘Don’t go there’ – ride your bike on the highway and if you are lucky a hike and bike trail established with limited Government support (Federal and BC ) will show up on your horizon,,,,maybe.

Flawed study shows no mapping of Vaseux Lake (east or west) and Canada Wildlife Service (CWS) control, BC Government owned KVR right of way control.

But shows ‘Columbian Carpet Moss’ site south of Oliver …ad nauseum

EBB report by

Geoff Smart, BSc, P Bio, RP Bio Biologist

Oliver Busby, MBA, RP Bio, P Ag Principal

The mission:

FLNRO contracted EBB to conduct a high-level desktop review and analysis of environmental values of the former Kettle Valley Railway (KVR) Line, South Spur for assessing the feasibility of a public recreation route connecting much of the South Okanagan.

• identify environmental values, with focus on sensitive ecosystems, ecological communities at risk species at risk including provincial (red and blue) and federal (Species at Risk Act listed species.

• assess potential impacts of a public recreation trail for identified environmental values on both the primary and alternative routes.

• determine cumulative effects of proposed trail development in light of regional pressures.

• recommend a trail development route, mitigation strategies (avoidance, mitigation, compensation), monitoring, evaluation and adaptive management.