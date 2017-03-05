What is news?

When should news be shielded from those most affected?

A couple of stories – a few years ago I walked into a fire scene – talked to a policeman – took my shot and went home and published a story about a fire in a truck – not knowing that a person had perished in that fire.

I took a lot of flack for that. Honest reporting.

This morning I was notified of a death involving an Oliver resident in an accident miles and miles away.

As it turns out – I know the family – but in the end – I need to say all the details of that death released by family members on “widely publicized ” media – Global BC and the Sun/Province.

Should ODN hold back publishing information because those who have died – live in Oliver?

Jack Bennest, Publisher