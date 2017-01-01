Economy good – no MSP premium hike in BC

A planned four per cent hike to Medical Services Plan premiums, as the province starts to spend a larger-than-expected budget surplus.

“You’ll see numbers and the surplus is up considerably,” said Finance Minister Mike De Jong. “You’ll recall in the budget there was a scheduled further increase for MSP premiums for Jan. 1 of four per cent. That’s not going to happen. There will be no change.”

The move means a monthly MSP premium rate for an adult will remain at $75, instead of rising $3 to $78 on Jan. 1.

Those rates for those on premium assistance will drop an additional four per cent from what was planned, said de Jong.