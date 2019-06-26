Eby’s by the numbers

Did you know Paul and Barb came to Oliver two years after they got married.

They had two children – both finished school in Oliver

One grandchild – the pride of all….

Paul and Barb came to Oliver in what year – 1983

Moved from Rockcliffe area house and bought main street store in what year – 1988

Kids both finished school here? – Yes

# of grand kids – 1

Length of time in photography retail – 31

Plans – to stay in Oliver – live upstairs – Yes to both

Small biz to continue – Contact by appointment only – by email or phone

H and R Block to move into retail store location in August – Yes, they will take over the passport business as well as the laser copier



Last official work day in retail store – July 14

Barb and Paul very active in the community for three decades and more.

Time to clap and say -“sure glad you are not movin’ on”