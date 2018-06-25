Earth, wind and fire – or Rumble’s Light Show

2:30 to 4:30 am – If you were up you would be treated to a light show. Mostly sheet lightening, lots of wind but thunder not that pronounced.
Fire Calls:
Oliver Volunteers called to Fairview Rd and Willowbrook Rd – nothing found on a call on wires down and a tree ‘fully involved’. These pictures are of several poles down on either side of the entrance gates to Fairview Mtn Golf course.
The top picture is a pole for the fish net at the driving range effectively shutting down the Old Golf Course Rd in either direction north of the entrance. The bottom picture does involve a small pole and a tree – but no power lines or fire detected.
To the north one call of a fire spotted at or near the Secrest Scout Camp. This was handled by the Willowbrook Volunteers. The rain effective at keeping fire spread to a minimum. One wire down to be handled by Fortis BC.
As to a poll earlier – the largest vote for ‘ODN to stay in bed’ – however that was not possible.
Comments
Bill Eggert says
Tree down onto wires on road up to Lake Topping just off Fairview. Some residences affected, but mostly sewer plant.
Publisher: Thanks
Joyce Midgley says
Great job ODN. It is the first place to find out what happened over night!
Gloria Luypen says
The fire is at Secrest in the Provincial Park. Wires are down and fire dept. waited for power to be shut off before going in. Can’t see any flames from road.