Earth, wind and fire – or Rumble’s Light Show

2:30 to 4:30 am – If you were up you would be treated to a light show. Mostly sheet lightening, lots of wind but thunder not that pronounced.

Fire Calls:

Oliver Volunteers called to Fairview Rd and Willowbrook Rd – nothing found on a call on wires down and a tree ‘fully involved’. These pictures are of several poles down on either side of the entrance gates to Fairview Mtn Golf course.

The top picture is a pole for the fish net at the driving range effectively shutting down the Old Golf Course Rd in either direction north of the entrance. The bottom picture does involve a small pole and a tree – but no power lines or fire detected.

To the north one call of a fire spotted at or near the Secrest Scout Camp. This was handled by the Willowbrook Volunteers. The rain effective at keeping fire spread to a minimum. One wire down to be handled by Fortis BC.

As to a poll earlier – the largest vote for ‘ODN to stay in bed’ – however that was not possible.