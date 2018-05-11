Earth movers at OK Falls help with creek breach

“The work on the Shuttleworth Properties site has nothing to do with the flooding that occurred in Okanagan Falls last evening.

Shuttleworth Creek, which flows adjacent to that property but doesn’t cross it, breached its banks in one specific area downstream from there and flowed into an adjacent subdivision. The creek and townsite had a drone fly-over first thing this morning, FLNRO was out on site to assess mitigative action and a plan was developed by 10:00 a.m.. With the approval of FLNRO, we requested the contractor working on the Shuttleworth Properties to dispatch equipment to the appropriate location and they readily agreed. The contractor will widen the channel in several locations and reinforce the banks where appropriate. They were also clearing debris in the channel at 4 other locations. All private landowners where we’re working have been contacted and authorization provided. We’re expecting that situation to be addressed later this afternoon.

In the meantime, due to potential damage to roads and driveways that might have impeded access to affected homes, we issued an evacuation order. That may be lifted, or partially lifted, (Thursday)later today.”

Bill Newell, CAO – Regional District Okanagan Similkameen

(Editor’s comment) no suggestion was made by ODN that anyone was responsible for the Shuttleworth Creek breach – but we did ask the RDOS to comment on the amount of work being done just adjacent to the creek this week.