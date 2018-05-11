Earth movers at OK Falls help with creek breach

“The work on the Shuttleworth Properties site has nothing to do with the flooding that occurred in Okanagan Falls last evening.
Shuttleworth Creek, which flows adjacent to that property but doesn’t cross it, breached its banks in one specific area downstream from there and flowed into an adjacent subdivision. The creek and townsite had a drone fly-over first thing this morning, FLNRO was out on site to assess mitigative action and a plan was developed by 10:00 a.m.. With the approval of FLNRO, we requested the contractor working on the Shuttleworth Properties to dispatch equipment to the appropriate location and they readily agreed. The contractor will widen the channel in several locations and reinforce the banks where appropriate. They were also clearing debris in the channel at 4 other locations. All private landowners where we’re working have been contacted and authorization provided. We’re expecting that situation to be addressed later this afternoon.
In the meantime, due to potential damage to roads and driveways that might have impeded access to affected homes, we issued an evacuation order. That may be lifted, or partially lifted, (Thursday)later today.”
Bill Newell, CAO – Regional District Okanagan Similkameen
(Editor’s comment) no suggestion was made by ODN that anyone was responsible for the Shuttleworth Creek breach – but we did ask the RDOS to comment on the amount of work being done just adjacent to the creek this week.
Comments
joan nunweiler says
The RDOS is not getting any updates out faster. If a plan was made at 10 a.m. and evac order at 11 a.m. there hqs neen NO NEWS till now. The people living there knew of no plans and were asking why does’t RDOS CONSCRIPT the large equipment working nearby at Shuttleworth properties site……some could have been used to clear debris out of creek and some to haul sandbags and boulders…..which would make sense…….as afar as ESS except for reception center in Pentiton what did they offer to do? Plans and updates by RDOS NEED TO BE DONE IN A MORE TIMELY MANNER. Just saying…I know flooding is a priority allover and their hands are full…..