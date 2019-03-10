Earle Crescent – many options and cost to rehabilitate old road

Option 1 – which is estimated at $914,000, for a full rehabilitation (one-way) and requires an additional $314,000 to cover costs,

Option 2 – which is estimated at $1,017,000, for a full rehabilitation (two-way) and requires an additional $417,000 to cover costs,

Option 3 – which is estimated at $761,000, for a full rehabilitation (one-way & existing sidewalk) and requires an additional $161,000 to cover costs,

Option 4 – which is estimated at $865,000, for a full rehabilitation (two-way & existing sidewalk) and requires an additional $265,000 to cover costs,

Option 5 – which is estimated at $636,000, for a full rehabilitation (Okanagan to Veterans only) and requires an additional $36,000 to cover costs,

Option 6 – which is estimated at $542,000, for a full rehabilitation (Okanagan to Veterans only & using existing sidewalk)

It is anticipated that there should be no Water Capital Budget affected with any of the presented options.

There are five of the six options that will require some adjustments on Capital projects for extra funding or from reserves or a combination of the two. These changes are out of the general budgets and the water upgrades should not be affected with the budgeted amount allotted.

Staff have been working with TRUE Consulting on trying to come up with the best options for this street upgrade. When we were budgeting we thought we could come up with a decent upgrade for the $600,000 we budgeted for. As we got into the initial design a little more, we knew there were some existing and found some new challenges with rehabilitating the road and sidewalks which include;

Concerns and Challenges

the steep slope from sidewalk to road (drops +/- 24″ – unsafe)

current parked car doors hitting curb & slope

limited width for road and parking,

virtually no parking on east side of road available,

existing sidewalk proper width in good shape overall,

driveway letdowns slopes and quality not good;

If road is raised a bit, retaining walls will be required – between Okanagan to Veterans section -not a proper width of sidewalk & creating proper width and sidewalks are up against existing retaining walls – unsure if any are connected, most parking available on north side of road an older sidewalk but in decent shape except a couple panels.

Earle Crescent upgrade has been deferred for a few years and choosing one of these options will complete or almost complete the upgraded corridor which started on Haven Street from School Avenue.

A couple of comments not in the report

When a road is completed in a new section of Oliver – it is done to the highest of standards to last as long as possible.

In this case – parts of this road has been there for over fifty years and needs a one time fix to bring those parts up to current standards.

Council’s decision is clear to me – do it right or do it cheap. I prefer the first option. This would complete an ongoing project that started at the top of the curving hill at the Oliver Elementary School and ends at the Elks Hall – a fairly busy roadway.