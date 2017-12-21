Earl Chase – rest in peace

Obituary for the late Earl Webster Chase 1925 – 2017

On December 19, 2017 Earl Webster Chase passed away peacefully.

Earl was born September 15, 1925 in Hinton Trail Alberta. He was one 14 children, born to Gertrude and Webster Chase. He is predeceased by his son Clinton and his sisters, Alice, Doris, Cora, Florence, Ruth, Ruby, Edna, Pearl, and Mary. He is survived by his wife Glenna and his daughter Leslie, granddaughter Katie and great granddaughter Nina. He is also survived by his sisters Dorothy, Iris, Elma and brother Len and many nieces and nephews.



Earl served overseas in WWII in the BC Dragoon’s. He was a faller in the logging industry for many years and then worked as a rancher until he reached retirement age. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors.

“Home is the hunter, home from the hills”.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the BC Heart Association. Condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com.