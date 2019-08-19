Eagle Bluff Fire – ALL but out

• 86 firefighters

• 1 helicopters

• 1 heavy equipment

East airport camp closed

West airport camp appears smaller with less tents, trucks and aircraft.

The BC Wildfire Service will take a “modified response” approach to the northern flank of the Eagle Bluff wildfire, now that all appropriate planned ignitions to slow the spread of the fire have been completed.Smoke from this wildfire may continue to be visible in the region, but the fire poses no threat to surrounding communities and is being closely monitored by BC Wildfire Service personnel. It is burning about five kilometres northeast of Oliver and currently covers about 2,632 hectares.

Modified response is a wildfire management strategy that uses a combination of suppression techniques and monitoring to steer, contain or otherwise manage fire activity within a predetermined perimeter. This type of response is appropriate when human or natural resource values are not at risk and it will help maximize the fire’s ecological benefits. The BC Wildfire Service decided to use a modified response approach in consultation with land managers and other partners in the region.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is now burning in terrain where it is unlikely to spread beyond its current perimeter. Containment lines and contingency lines have been completed around the fire.

The west, east and south flanks of the fire have been fully supressed and are currently in patrol status. They no longer pose a threat to infrastructure or surrounding communities. These areas were all successfully burned off last week, using planned ignitions to steer the fire toward control lines where it was easier and safer for ground crews to work. Infrared scanning of these areas is continuing to ensure that all hot spots are extinguished.

The BC Wildfire Service is closely monitoring this fire using remote cameras, ground crews and aircraft (as required), and will allocate additional firefighting resources if the fire threatens to breach established containment lines.

Souce: BC Ministry of Forestry