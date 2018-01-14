Drug overdoses- SOGH affected minimally

Most overdoses are males 20 – 49

If you are in the cohort 1/3 more likely to be of a First Nations background

13 percent of OD deaths are people living on the streets but 47 percent own their own homes

Most enter the system in Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton. Most Kootenay area facilities (Nelson, Trail and Grand Forks) see more OD’s than South Okanagan General Hospital

Why is there a crisis? Fentanyl used on recreational drugs, chronic pain and mental health issues playing a large role.

The systems approach to make it safer for first responders – do more education and outreach.