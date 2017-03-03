Drug lab east of Bridesville wrecks soil and water

Those running clandestine drug labs make for lousy neighbours.

Some inconsiderate people running a drug lab near Rock Creek have possibly contaminated the area’s water table, prompting a warning from Interior Health.

The RCMP recently found a drug lab near Sanders Road and Johnstone Creek Road West, in between Rock Creek and Bridesville, off Highway 3.

Police say those running the drug lab have been dumping “solvents and other hazardous materials” into the property’s soil, possibility contaminating the water table.

“Although the risk of exposure to the materials and potential health impacts are considered low, Interior Health has issued this warning as a precautionary measure until further investigation and water testing of the affected area is completed,” the warning states.

The ‘do not use’ order includes water in a three-kilometre radius from the drug lab.

The order does not apply to those drawing their water from aquifers, deep wells, or hose downstream along the Kettle River. Additionally, those in Bridesville, Rock Creek and Midway are not affected.

IH believes about 25 properties are impacted directly, and are currently in the process of contacting all of the residents.

Police have not said what drugs the lab was producing.