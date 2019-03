This seems to be the question each year in on our SO region.

Fact/Opinion – OBWB planning for a drought

Snow pack is low and ODN predicts no flooding this year.

Twin Lake will be lower than 2018

How come? Better preparations from MOTI on roads and culverts – well done folks!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The experts however do not make declarative statements.

The white dust to the west and east of Oliver will melt and be absorbed quickly

There will not as much run-off as in previous two years.

Wine Bottles are available for those that disagree.

As to a drought – the SO basin (osoyoos lake to rd 6 Oliver is so full of water that no one in the OBWB including chair SuZAN is aware of it. Yup the sponge at Meyers is full as well and ready to let go soon.