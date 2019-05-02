Drought (fear) dry (normal SO), wet – sometines

The Okanagan Basin Water Board says 2015 was a year 0f drought for the region.

Not sure what it said for 2016, 2016, 2017, 2018 – but fear is what is spread in the arid Okanagan region for lakes, creeks, rivers, lake and yes a lot of agriculture and green lands.

So another drought this year? Can you remember a time when the lakes were dry?, the irrigation was shut off. No one swam in the desert? Irish Blarney! Hypocrisy. We live in a desert but two thing the “da peeps” in Kelowna do not want to recognize.

Okanagan Lake is our reservoir

The bottom land of the SO is saturated as an aquifer with millions and millions of litres of water.

What we all most be concerned with is the quality of the water and what we do to it – contamination etc.

More on that later