Drive with care – two cars in a ditch near Gallagher Lake

Emergency vehicles responding to two accidents in same stretch of highway north of McAlpine Bridge.
Traffic slowed down. Nothing serious reported.
,
Emergency vehicles responding to two accidents in same stretch of highway north of McAlpine Bridge.
Traffic slowed down. Nothing serious reported.
Comments
Patrick Hampson says
There was a time when the word ‘accident’ meant that something occurred which was unavoidable.
When it comes to vehicles colliding or crashing into barriers or falling into creeks etc., the correct word is ‘incident’. I have attended enough ‘accidents’ to believe the situation should have been described as an ‘incident’
‘Accident’ suggests everyone involved was driving with care and attention; the truth is usually that at least one of the people involved was driving carelessly or not driving giving consideration to road conditions.
Maybe we need to stop using Euphemisms and tell it like it is; “two vehicles collided; it remains to be determined by the police whether the incident was due to speed, road conditions and stupidity or inattention by at least ONE of the drivers involved”.
I know that someone will find my comment a simplification of a tragedy but when just about every ‘accident’ is usually avoidable THAT is the tragedy.