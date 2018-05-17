By now there should a couple of answers to the question asked earlier. Okanagan Gleaners at Oliver

Large group clean cutting potatoes for the slice/machine and then in the drier – part of a soup mix,

Visitor group is the main part of our story.

The ‘Dried with Love’ Symposium this year taking place in Vernon for 9 Gleaners type groups that do the same essential job – prepare dried food for nations in need in the world. Not for profit but in the name of the Lord. For people living in poverty. This group is made up of managers of various facilities across Canada. They head to Abbbotsford to end the week after a number of days in the North Okanagan.

Groups include Okanagan Gleaners at Oliver, North Okanagan Gleaners at Lavington, Fraser Valley Gleaners at Abbotsford, SW Ontario Gleaners, Reapers of Hope at Moorefield-Ont., Ontario Christian Gleaners at Cambridge, Prairie Gleaners at Medicine Hat and Peace Country Gleaners at La Crete, Alberta.

Mission: Surplus food is donated by growers, distributors and packaging companies. Over 25 percent of vegetables grown in North America are non-saleable because of cosmetic ‘deficiencies’ of size, colour or shape or because it has reached its best before date.

This food is ploughed under in growers’ fields or ends up in a landfill site. ​

A volunteer labour force processes the food in a variety of ways to produce a nutritious dehydrated product that is economical to ship and easily prepared for consumption. This is primarily mixed vegetables and fruit snacks to be used as a versatile product in various cultures. The dehydrated food is donated to mission and relief organizations who ship it to the areas of need and ensure that it is utilized effectively in their relief and development efforts.