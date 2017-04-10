Dresses sent from Oliver to Africa

Here are young South African girls (accompanied by a small brother) wearing new dresses just arrived from Oliver. The local Grandmothers for Africa like to sew the clothes with the help of women from the Catholic church. We now have a good many people in the community traveling back and forth to S. Africa and willing to make deliveries. Inspired by the work of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, the dresses are one of many ways we encourage young girls to stay in school. Schooling is key to a more positive future and helps girls avoid early marriage and the ensuing poverty it creates.

Friday, April 28th from 10 am to 2 pm the Grandmothers for Africa are doing their annual Spring Bling Sale at Medici’s Gelateria. It is a way for you to help and have some fun doing it. Beautiful and unique jewelry, lovely silk/cashmere Pashminas, sock monkeys and much more will be on sale. All proceeds go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation and its grassroots work to combat the AIDS pandemic in Africa. All the projects funded inspire us with their resourcefulness and dedication. Each initiative is visited and remains in close contact with project staff and volunteers so needs can be responded to immediately. Four critical areas are the focus of the work: First, easing the plight of women who are ill and struggling to survive so their lives can be free from pain and indignity. Second, assisting orphans and other AIDS-affected children in every possible way, from the payment of school fees to the provision of food. Third, supporting grandmothers as they care for their orphaned grandchildren and fourth, assisting the remarkable efforts of groups of people living with HIV and AIDS.

Bring your friends to Medici’s and enjoy a gelato, specialty coffees and teas or simply gather for lunch. It is a time to do a little shopping, engage with friends, learn a little more about the work in Africa and come away feeling happy and also grateful for our own good fortune in Canada.

submitted by Marion Boyd