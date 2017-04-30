Salmon Arm drama festival to present Oliver play

SHUSWAP THEATRE TO HOST 2017 THEATRE BC OKANAGAN ZONE DRAMA FESTIVAL

From May 20 to 26, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, Shuswap Theatre in Salmon Arm will host seven Canadian plays in seven days at the 2017 Theatre BC Okanagan Zone Drama Festival. In addition to the performances, festival events will include public adjudication immediately after each show, “Coffee Critiques” the next morning, workshops and an Awards Banquet/dance on Saturday, May 27.

Thursday, May 25 Since You Left Us by Susinn McFarlen is presented by South Okanagan Amateur Players of Oliver. Nathan Linders directs a cast of six. McFarlen’s play is a bruising black comedy about a dysfunctional family in East Vancouver, and it’s funny as hell. Since You Left Us tells the story of an adventurous, daring, bold and side-splittingly politically incorrect family that manages to find a way to make it work. Since You Left Us premiered at Presentation House in North Vancouver in 2014 and was selected one of the Ten Top Best Shows in Vancouver that year.

All performances are at 7:30 pm.

The 2017 Okanagan Zone Drama Festival concludes on Saturday, May 27 with the Awards Banquet and Dance at the Salmon Arm Seniors Centre on 5th Ave SE at 6:00 pm.

The Adjudicator

Adjudicating the 2017 Okanagan Zone Drama Festival is James Fagan Tait. Well known as an actor, director and writer at Caravan Theatre, James comes with a long history of artistic innovation with theatre companies in London, Toronto, Vancouver, and even Enderby. He will offer a brief public adjudication immediately following each performance and a two hour “Coffee Critique” the following morning. He will also choose the award winners.

The sponsors

The 2017 Okanagan Zone Drama Festival is a project of Theatre BC, Okanagan Zone, supported by the British Columbia Arts Council.