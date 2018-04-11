Drainage assessment underway to reduce risk

Large Format picture – press to see more

Emergency Operations Centre Update:

Area-wide Assessment Underway to Manage Spring Flooding

Electoral Area “C” – Willowbrook

The community of Willowbrook and Electoral Area “C” are still under a ‘State of Local Emergency’ due to flooding, high water levels and dam volumes. As each new flooding or dam related situation has arisen, professionals have been dispatched to assess and recommend mitigation actions.

With the increasing number of potential threats throughout that area, the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PREOC) has approved expenditure of an inter-ministry partnership with the RDOS to complete an area-wide assessment of drainage issues. This assessment is looking at the interaction of all the current and potential drainage actions and the downstream affects that mitigation options will have on properties and residents of those affected areas.

The assessment is underway and best practice recommendations will be forthcoming, to facilitate moving forward with activities to reduce the risk and threat to homes and properties in the area.

Note re story above: The experts have not presented themselves to the media in any way that I have seen. Most MOTI/Argo people sit in their trucks – some with cameras – contractors hold the shovels and the handle on the big equipment. Quite the scene actually.

ODN update on the ground: Creek that formed on Willowbrook Rd to drain illegal dam and lake is NOW dry.

Willowbrook Subdivision water level fair but concerns expressed about damming at Goldtau Rd – north end of Meyer’s Flat

Victoria Creek area still flooded and water on the road (Secrest)

Concern for breach of Park Rill culvert system on Secrest Hill Rd.

No other creek reviews completed today

Drive way flooding north of Willowbrook on Green Lake Rd

Some flooding at See Ya Later winery but main road passable