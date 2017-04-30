Drag racers put their horsepower on the pavement

Spring gently and slowly rolls through our valley this year. Mother Nature doesn’t seem to be in a big rush, as she coaxes the buds to swell and the blossoms to (finally) pop open on the trees. The birds have started flowing in and their songs are a welcome treat for our ears. As the world slumbered through the winter, drag racers near and far dreamed dreams of faster reaction times, warm days, tons of traction and quicker passes.

Yes, drag racers dream of getting high…adrenaline surging through your veins, heart hammering in your chest, launching hard from the starting lights, G forces pulling you back into your seat, wheels in the air…type of high. Make no mistake here. No drugs or alcohol are needed, simply a racer and their car.

Nothings says “welcome spring” quite like a trip to the local drag track at Osoyoos’ airport. Richter Pass Motorplex opens the gates for the season-opener on Sunday, May 7. The giddiness of all the “gear heads” is contagious. New engines, new suspension set-ups and all sorts of little tweaks and tuning will be on display.

Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) is a South Okanagan Valley club of race and auto enthusiasts. This bunch gathers their talents, time and passion to put on five race events in 2017. Along with feeding their need for speed and fun, the club members take action to get racing off of the streets and into a safe, controlled environment.

The membership of WCRA recently voted to award a bursary to one student from both Oliver and Osoyoos, with the hope of encouraging and inspiring young people interested in mechanics.

Gates open at 9 a.m. on Sunday the 7th. Admission is $10 for those over 12 years old. (Kids under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.) Anyone interested in racing is encouraged to come early, to have your vehicle passed through safety inspection. Brand new racers are encouraged to pre-register on the club’s website www.winecoutnryracing.ca.

Racing starts at 11 a.m. Final elimination round begins at 1 p.m. Grand stands are available for fans to fill. There is also room to park your own lawn chair. Concessions available on site.