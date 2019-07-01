Draft National Park Reserve agreement awaits the “pens”

Government of Canada to host meeting in Osoyoos Tuesday morning to request signatures on this fundamental document.

Oliver Daily News will not speculate to the meaning of all the words in a draft agreement (not signed)

It is however available to the public to read prior to any signatures.

Disclaimer

ODN has not proven the authenticity of this document and did not receive it from Parks Canada, the BC Government or either of the two Native Nations.

June 26, 2019 Osoyoos, British Columbia Parks Canada

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, will join British Columbia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman, Chief Clarence Louie, Osoyoos Indian Band, and Chief Keith Crow, Lower Similkameen Indian Band, to make an announcement on the proposed national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The details are as follows:



Date: July 2, 2019

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Location: Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre 1000 Rancher Creek Road Osoyoos