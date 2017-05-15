Dozens and dozens of truckloads coming out of Testalinda

Going out to the area north of Rd 16 – almost like interfering with a precision machine of excavators and trucks – scooping, loading and taking away.

No update from RDOS since May 12.

  1. It would appear they are getting the job done and could be doing it for quite a while longer until all the snow has melted and hopefully we don’t get torrential rain to add to the flow. Maybe a few days of cooler temps is a blessing in disguise.

