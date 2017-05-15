Dozens and dozens of truckloads coming out of Testalinda May 15, 2017, 1:39 pm Going out to the area north of Rd 16 – almost like interfering with a precision machine of excavators and trucks – scooping, loading and taking away. No update from RDOS since May 12.
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
It would appear they are getting the job done and could be doing it for quite a while longer until all the snow has melted and hopefully we don’t get torrential rain to add to the flow. Maybe a few days of cooler temps is a blessing in disguise.