Down the aisle

December 22, 2017, 6:49 am
carl mathisen says
December 22, 2017 at 9:08 am
What’s your favourite Christmas Movie? Mine is “Die Hard”, it just say’s Christmas in so many ways!
Cheers, Ruff & Carl
Publisher: ok one for you – what is your favorite prison movie of all time. I have two titles in mind.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
carl mathisen says
What’s your favourite Christmas Movie? Mine is “Die Hard”, it just say’s Christmas in so many ways!
Cheers, Ruff & Carl
Publisher: ok one for you – what is your favorite prison movie of all time. I have two titles in mind.