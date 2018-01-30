Don’t sell to kids – message from police

The Keremeos RCMP says a marijuana dispensary’s alleged sales to minors were the driving factor on a raid on a private dispensary Friday.

Cpl. Brian Evans says their initial investigation was sparked by public complaints that the shop was selling cannabis to youth.

“We view our actions as appropriate in responding to public complaints received,” Evans said in a news release.

When officers raided the dispensary around 10:15 a.m. Friday, three employees were in the store. Police seized 20 pounds of dried cannabis, a quantity of hash and extract products such as pills, oils, lotions and balms.

Drug trafficking charges are being recommended against one male. The charges have not yet been approved by the Crown, so the name of the accused cannot be released.