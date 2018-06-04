Don’t get confused – it is not about “hits” – but unique computers

This is the ODN stat machine which shows an aweful lot of hits – but we like to talk unique computers linking to Oliver Daily News. The only comparison from one site to another

ODN has 5 to 6 thousand readers each day.

20 to 30 thousand unique visitors each month in contact with ODN

Nearly 300 thousand each year

Best advertising deal in the Okanagan Valley

Our challenge continues – any site operating in the Southern Okanagan – show your stats on readership.

Source: Awstats

Unique visitors refers to the number of unique individuals that visit a website within a specific timeframe. … The unique visitor tracking method is good because it shows a business website how many potential customers they have browsing the site.