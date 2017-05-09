Donald Lyons, Don Lyons, Donnie Lyons – what’s next buddy?



A longtime member of the Independent Soldiers gang is behind bars after allegedly carrying a firearm contrary to a court order.

Donald Bryce Lyons, 45, was arrested in Revelstoke on April 14 by B.C.’s anti-gang unit.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Vernon courtroom on May 11.

Police say he was the subject of a drug investigation in Vernon when he was arrested on the gun charge.

In the course of that investigation, Lyons was found to be in possession of firearms against a court-imposed prohibition.

In December 2012, he was returned to prison.

In July 2013, he was accused of assaulting a girlfriend and picked up for violating his parole. He was charged with assault and later pleaded guilty to uttering a death threat.

Parole documents from 2014 state that he was “observed by police with three other men who all have criminal records.”

“The three men were wearing disguises, were in possession of weapons, and were believed by police to be planning to break into a marijuana grow-op.”

Two of those caught with Lyons were also on parole conditions.

After he was returned to jail, Lyons claimed to corrections officials that he didn’t really know the men he was with, and that they had each denied they had criminal records.

“The board notes that you were in the community for less than a month before your release was suspended,” the decision said. “You chose to put yourself in a high-risk situation and you appear to have been involved in the planning of potential criminal activity.”

